Holi 2025: Governors and CMs Join Celebrations Across Northeast India

The festival of colours was celebrated with enthusiasm across the Northeastern region on Wednesday, with Governors and Chief Ministers joining community festivities and extending greetings to the people of their respective states.
In Arunachal Pradesh, Governor Lt Gen K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) celebrated Holi with representatives of the Brahma Kumaris at Lok Bhavan in Itanagar.
During the interaction, the Governor appreciated the spiritual organisation's commitment to promoting peace, harmony, and moral values, and urged its members to continue spreading positivity across communities in the state.
"Holi, the vibrant festival of colours, reminds everyone to strengthen bonds of brotherhood, forgive differences and renew the commitment to collective well-being," he said, expressing hope that the occasion would inspire citizens to spread peace and tranquillity.
Chief Minister Pema Khandu also extended warm wishes on X, saying that Holi is a reminder that despite diverse cultures, languages, and traditions, people are united by shared values of love and togetherness.
In Tripura, Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu celebrated Holi with staff, children, officers, and employees at Raj Bhavan in Agartala.
Chief Minister Manik Saha extended heartfelt greetings on the occasion of Dol Purnima and Holi, expressing hope that the festival would bring joy, harmony, and mental peace to every household. He also hoped that bonds of brotherhood, love, and goodwill would grow stronger through the celebrations.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma greeted the people of the state on the occasion and participated in Holi and Doul Utsav celebrations at the historic Barpeta Satra.
The festival was also celebrated across most other Northeastern states, with people from diverse communities joining in the festivities.
