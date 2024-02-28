Horticulture department organized training programme on mushroom cultivation for farmers

A Correspondent

NAHARLAGUN: The department of Horticulture organized a one-day training programme on mushroom cultivation technique for farmers at Mushroom Development Centre (MDC) on Tuesday. Addressing the gathering, Nawang Lobsang Director of Horticulture, highlighted the importance of mushroom cultivation and emphasized the participants on the same. He said that mushrooms are nutritious products that can be generated from lignocellulosic waste materials, and are in crude fibre and protein.

“In fact, mushrooms also contain low fat, low calories and good vitamins. In addition, many mushrooms possess multi-functional medical properties,” he said. He also stressed on sanitation during mushroom cultivation. Therefore, it is necessary to maintain sanitation while making mushrooms.

Lowang also highlighted on the cultivation technology like, cultivation of white mushroom, oyster mushroom, paddy straw and milky mushroom, shitake etc. Besides the cultivation technology, he also pointed out aspects in detail- like the nutritional/medicinal value of mushrooms and its relevance in healthy food.

Earlier, Mushroom Development Officer (MDO) Rumro Sorum urged the trainees to avail such training programmes and take full advantage of the training. He highlighted the different types of mushrooms- temperate mushroom and subtropical mushroom. Oyster, button and shitake mushroom comes under temperate mushroom and summer white button, oyster, shitake and black ear mushroom comes under subtropical mushroom.

