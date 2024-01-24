DC of Nalbari Varnali Deka bags two national awards for her commendable work in 'ODOP'- Mushroom and Education sectors

Nalbari: Bringing pride and joy to the Nalbari district, District Commissioner of Nalbari Varnali Deka bagged two national awards from Administrative Staff College of India, Hyderabad for her commendable work in ‘One District One Product’ (ODOP)- Mushroom and Education sectors at Kokrajhar under Awarding Innovations in Public Services.

On January 19, Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad Sangma presented her with the awards and a cash prize of Rs. 2 lakh at Taj Vivanta in Shillong. She also participated as a panellist in two sessions -Education, Environment and Rural Development in the event.

Many of her initiatives have also been published in the Coffee Table Book - Celebrating Inclusive Innovations launched by Meghalaya CM. Nalbari DC Varnali Deka has already won several national level awards for outstanding performance in the field of various works pertaining to the development of the society. Goalpara district bagged the Prime Minister’s Award-2020 under the ‘Aspirational District Program’ under her tenure as the then Deputy Commissioner of Goalpara district. People in the district rejoiced at the success of the District Commissioner and termed it as a pride for the district.

