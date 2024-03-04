Horticulture, Tourism in Ziro Valley can boost economy: Minister Tage Taki

A Correspondent

ZIRO: Minister Agriculture and Allied, Tage Taki, has urged the youths of Lower Subansiri district to take advantage of the favourable landscape gifted by nature for their income-generating start-ups and sustainability.

Tage Taki, who is also the local legislator of the district, speaking at the inaugural function of 'Pamu Yalang View Point' (PYVP) atop the Dolo Mando Hills at Bamin-Michi village here today, said that the horticulture and tourism sectors are the double growth engines that could propel and boost the economy of Ziro and the state.

He said mother nature, coupled with the wisdom of our ancestors, has bestowed Ziro Plateau with a unique cultural landscape filled with immense potential in the fields of horticulture and tourism, as a result of which Ziro has become the highest producer of Kiwi fruit in Arunachal Pradesh and also earned the tag of tourist hotspot with lakhs of tourists visiting the valley annually.

"Now, instead of hankering after shrinking government jobs, our youth should focus on these key areas and be job givers rather than job seekers," Taki said.

He said that with Shivlinga Temple, Siikhey, and Seeh Lakes, Ziro has the potential to attract massive religious and recreational tourists. However, to boost the local tourism industry and economy, we need to ensure tourists halt at least for a day or two at Ziro, for which we need to come up with more innovative tourist-centric places like Pamu Yalang View Point.

Sharing his insights for further development of Ziro Plateau, the local legislator said that with the completion of Gyati Takka Zonal Hospital, the Integrated Aqua Park at Tarin, the Pangey Hydel Project, and the development of Hakhe Tari and Pangey as tourist spots and trout fish farms, respectively, his vision and mission for the people of Ziro during my current term would be satisfying.

Also Read: Set up modern animal disease diagnostic centre in NE region, says Arunachal Agriculture Minister Tage Taki