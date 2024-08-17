I-Day symbol of national unity and pride: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Parnaik

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt General (Retd) KT Parnaik on Thursday said that Independence Day is a powerful symbol of national unity and pride, offering a moment to reflect on our country’s remarkable journey, a journey that continues to inspire future generations.

Taking part in the I-Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan, the governor said the celebration instils a sense of responsibility and patriotism in the youth, encouraging them to contribute positively to the nation’s progress, a communiqué from Raj Bhavan said.

Paying rich tributes to the brave sons and daughters of India, who made the ultimate sacrifice to secure our freedom, he remarked that India’s Independence marks the birth of the world’s largest democracy.

The governor recalled the values that guided our nation’s founding fathers, along with the contributions of our own freedom fighters including Matmur Jamoh, Moje Riba, and many others who played crucial roles in the struggle for Independence.

Parnaik noted that the youth of Aunachal Pradesh are the torchbearers of tomorrow. He pointed out that our creativity, innovation, and determination will shape the future of India and urged everyone to embrace this responsibility with enthusiasm, working together to make the country a beacon of hope and progress.

The governor also drew attention to the vision set forth by the government, Viksit Bharat @ 2047. This vision encapsulates the aspirations of a nation determined to build on its strengths, overcome challenges, and emerge as a beacon of prosperity, equality, and global leadership by 2047, he explained.

Arunachal Pradesh is achieving this vision, he said, with collective effort, determination, and a deep commitment to the ideals that have guided India’s journey so far. To realize this vision, he stressed the importance of focusing on industrial growth, digital innovation, sustainable development, and creating a favourable environment for entrepreneurship. He said that strengthening the education system, promoting vocational training, and encouraging research and innovation are essential steps toward achieving these goals. The governor expressed confidence that Team Arunachal would be able to achieve its goals with confidence and dedication.

On the occasion, the governor and first lady of the state, Anagha Parnaik, distributed sweets to school children and officials. Officers and staff of Raj Bhavan, along with department officials attached to Raj Bhavan, as well as students and teachers from government and private schools, participated in the celebration, the communiqué added.

