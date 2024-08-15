Tripura: Protest staged in Agartala against Kolkata doctor’s killing

Agartala: Resident doctors of the Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) staged a protest on Tuesday against the rape and murder of a resident doctor in RH Kar Medical College in Kolkata. Dr Himanshu of the psychiatric department said that the doctors had only three demands. He further added that all OPDs in the hospitals were closed in the protest, however, the emergency services were open for the patients. “We have only three demands. The culprit should be immediately punished. There should be a central Act for all the residents’ doctors and their protection inside the hospital,” he said.

Dr Basav Ghosh, State Secretary of the Indian Medical Association, Tripura, said that the protest rally of the doctors was supported by the IMA state branch and the Agartala Government Medical College.

“The protest is not only in Tripura but all over India. We need security and a fearless atmosphere for our doctors to work. These doctors who are protesting here have been fighting for their justice since the morning,” Ghosh said. He further added “CCTV cameras need to be installed in the hospitals... These incidents should be stopped. We do not want to take out such rallies.”

Shivani Kambuj, a resident doctor of the AGMC hospital said that the incident that occurred was a very shameful one and that the resident doctors and students have decided to go for the protest to seek justice. “Whatever happened on August 9 was a very shameful incident and we are doing this protest here at the AGMC hospital to seek justice from the incident,” said Kambuj.

