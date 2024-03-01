I endorse my full support to sitting Bordumsa MLA: Arjun Mura

A Correspondent

DIGBOI: Secretary of Bordumsa Adivasi Welfare Association Arjun Mura expressed strong resentment after his photographs with a BJP leader went viral in a local media portal and social media platforms on February 27.

Repudiating the allegedly misleading contents which was circulated thereby, Mura during his statements before the media on Thursday afternoon at his residence told that he is one of the core leader of Somlung Mossang team and have been endorsing his unconditional support for the sitting MLA Somlung Mossang since 2019 assembly election in Arunachal Pradesh.

Rejecting the claims of an antagonistic groups in social media of having shifted his allegiance towards another aspiring candidate for Bordumsa-diyun seat, Mura categorically told that the narrative was built to gain political mileage. “The statement was fake, bogus and a cooked-up story to malign my socio-political image ahead of assembly election,” he said.

The leader who has also been the Vice President of the Central Campaign Committee of the incumbent independent MLA said that he has not joined the camp of another aspiring candidate Doni Nich as depicted in media and social media avenues without his consent.

“I along with our adivasi community had supported the sitting legislator Somlung Mossang in the 2019 assembly election and are working steadily even today to bring a landslide victory in favour of Mossang in 2024 too,” Mura added.

“I urge the concerned local portal media to rectify the blunders which has not only harmed my reputation as a leader but has also paved a way for mutual distrust among my fellow party workers and leaders,” the core adivasi leader said adding, “Or else I may initiate legal steps under various relevant sections of the IT Act and IPC.”

Erasing the confusions looming around Arjun Mura that he belonged to Mossang camp and has been working tirelessly with the community people and team leaders to ensure a record-breaking victory of the present MLA Mossang in the forthcoming assembly election slated in a month or so, he said, “I have not shifted my affiliations to any other opposition camps including Nich.”

