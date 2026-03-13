IAF Conducts 54 Sorties, Drops 1.62 Lakh Litres of Water to Fight Arunachal Forest Fire in Four Days

The Indian Air Force conducted a four-day helicopter operation to help contain a major forest fire in Mebo sub-division of East Siang district in Arunachal Pradesh, carrying out 54 sorties and dropping approximately 1.62 lakh litres of water over affected forest areas and nearby human settlements, officials said on Thursday.

The operation began on March 8, a day after the East Siang district administration reported the spread of the forest fire in Mebo circle on the night of March 7 and requested helicopter support.

