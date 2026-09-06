IMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms across Arunachal Pradesh from today

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ITANAGAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain and thunderstorms at several places in Arunachal Pradesh from Sunday, with a number of districts likely to witness adverse weather conditions over the next four days, according to the latest district-wise warning issued by the Meteorological Centre, here on Saturday.

The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) here has advised residents in vulnerable and landslide-prone areas, to remain alert during periods of intense weather.

According to the IMD, on Sunday the weather system is likely to affect West Kameng, East Kameng, Papum Pare, Siang, Upper Siang, East Siang, Namsai, Changlang, Tirap and Longding districts. The warning map indicates thunderstorms and lightning over several of these areas, while East Kameng, Papum Pare, Changlang and parts of Tirap are also marked for heavier rain activity.

Also Read: IMD predicts heavy rain, thunderstorms across Arunachal till Sunday