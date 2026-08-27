IMD predicts heavy rain, thunderstorms across Arunachal till Sunday

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ITANAGAR: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow watch for several districts of Arunachal Pradesh, forecasting thunderstorms with lightning and spells of heavy rain from Thursday to Sunday. According to the weather bulletin issued by the Meteorological Centre on Wednesday, the yellow watch on Thursday covered 14 districts, including West Kameng, East Kameng, Papum Pare, Lower Subansiri, East Siang, Namsai, Changlang, Tirap and Longding.

The watch was expected to cover several districts on Friday, while a wider area, including Tawang, West Kameng, Papum Pare, Lower Subansiri, East Siang, Dibang Valley, Anjaw, Namsai, Changlang, Tirap and Longding, was likely to come under the alert on Saturday.

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