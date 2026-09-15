IMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms in Arunachal Pradesh from today

Our correspondent

ITANAGAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a spell of rain and thunderstorms across several districts of Arunachal Pradesh starting Tuesday, with weather activity expected to continue through Saturday. According to a weather bulletin issued by the Meteorological Centre, rain and thunderstorms are likely on Tuesday in the districts of Kurung Kumey, East Kameng, Upper Siang, Siang, Dibang Valley, Lower Dibang Valley, Lohit, Papum Pare, Tirap, and Longding. On Wednesday, the weather activity is expected to be concentrated over Kurung Kumey, East Kameng, Papum Pare, Kamle, Tirap, and Longding districts. On Thursday, East Kameng, Papum Pare, Changlang, and Tirap are likely to experience rain and thunderstorms. The forecast indicates comparatively less activity on Friday, with East Kameng, Papum Pare, Changlang, and Tirap still likely to witness showers and thunderstorms.On Saturday, rain is predicted for Siang, Kurung Kumey, East Kameng, Papum Pare, and Anjaw districts.

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