IMD issues heavy rain alert for several Arunachal districts

Our correspondent

Itanagar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a district-wise forecast for heavy to very heavy rainfall over parts of Arunachal Pradesh in the coming days, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in several regions.

According to a bulletin issued by the meteorological centre here, for Wednesday, the IMD placed East Kameng, Lower Subansiri, West Siang, Changlang, Tirap and Longding districts under a yellow alert, cautioning of thunderstorms with heavy rain. Residents in these areas have been advised to remain alert for possible waterlogging, localized flooding, landslides, and traffic disruptions.

Scattered to widespread rainfall is also predicted in Siang, East Siang, West Kameng, and adjoining districts, while isolated rain or thundershowers are likely in Lohit, Namsai, Anjaw, Kurung Kumey and Tawang. The bulletin noted that rainfall activity will remain active across central and eastern Arunachal Pradesh over the next five days.

The extended forecast indicates that rainfall may intensify further between August 28 and 30 in several districts, with moderate to heavy showers expected in the foothill and eastern belts.

Also Read: Arunachal to Get City Gas Network via BPCL-OIL Joint Venture

Also Watch: