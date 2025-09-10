IMD issues heavy rain forecast for Arunachal in coming days

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh is set to witness spells of heavy to very heavy rain in several districts over the next few days, according to alerts issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

According to a bulletin issued by the meteorological centre here, scattered to fairly widespread rain is expected on Wednesday, across districts including West Kameng, East Kameng, Pakke Kessang, Kra Daadi, Kurung Kumey, Kamle, Lower Subansiri, Upper Subansiri, Lepa Rada, West Siang, East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Changlang and Namsai.

Thunderstorms and lightning may also occur in some pockets, it predicted.

By Thursday, rainfall activity is likely to intensify, with fairly widespread showers predicted in Papum Pare, Kamle, East Kameng, West Siang, Lower Siang, Lepa Rada and Namsai. Thunderstorms with lightning are also on the radar for isolated places.

On Friday, heavy rainfall is forecast over districts such as West Kameng, East Kameng, Papum Pare, Lower Subansiri, East Siang and Changlang, accompanied by thunder and lightning at a few locations.

Saturday may bring very heavy rain to East Kameng, Papum Pare, Pakke Kessang, Lower Subansiri, Kra Daadi, Kurung Kumey and Changlang, while many other areas could see widespread showers. The weather forecast also predicted scattered to fairly widespread rain and thundershowers on Tuesday likely in West Kameng, East Kameng, Papum Pare, Kamle, Kra Daadi, Lower Subansiri, Lepa Rada, West Siang, Namsai, Tirap and Changlang.

