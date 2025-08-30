IMD issues thunderstorm, heavy rain alerts for Arunachal

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued an impact-based forecast warning of thunderstorms, lightning and heavy to very heavy rainfall over parts of Arunachal Pradesh.

The forecast, valid for August 29–30, said that heavy rainfall measuring 7 to 11 cm in 24 hours is very likely at isolated places in West Siang and Namsai districts, while Papum Pare may experience very heavy rainfall in the range of 12 to 20 cm in 24 hours.

A bulletin issued by the meteorological centre here, cautioned that the weather conditions could cause poor visibility, temporary disruption of traffic due to waterlogging and uprooted trees, and longer travel time.

It also warned of flooding in low-lying areas, landslides, mudslides and flash floods triggered by intense spells of rain.

The department further pointed out that agricultural and horticultural crops face risks from heavy rain and gusty winds, with chances of soil erosion, seed displacement and poor germination in fields already sown.

Advisories issued by the weather office suggested that residents avoid waterlogged and landslide-prone areas, follow traffic guidelines, and stay away from weak structures during heavy rainfall.

Farmers were asked to provide proper drainage in fields, use mulching materials to protect soil and roots, support vegetable pandals, and postpone sowing of seeds where possible.

The five-day outlook indicates that rainfall activity will remain widespread during the initial days before gradually reducing in intensity.

On Day 1, corresponding to August 29-30, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in West Siang, Namsai and Papum Pare districts. On Day 2, covering August 30-31, heavy rainfall is likely to persist over eastern and central parts of the state. The forecast for Day 3, from August 31 to September 1, shows widespread moderate rain with isolated heavy spells, particularly in the foothill districts adjoining Assam. On Day 4, from September 1-2, rainfall is expected to become scattered, although isolated heavy showers may occur over the eastern and central belts.

By Day 5, September - 3, the activity is likely to reduce further with light to moderate rain at many places, while isolated districts may still see heavy spells.

The IMD categorised the warning under orange and red alerts, signifying “be prepared” and “take action” levels depending on district vulnerability and rainfall intensity.

