IMD issues widespread rain, thunderstorm alert for next few days in Arunachal

Our correspondent

Itanagar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), has issued a district-wise weather forecast and warning for Arunachal Pradesh, indicating widespread rainfall activity accompanied by thunderstorms in several parts of the state over the next five days.

According to the forecast released on Sunday, the northeastern state is expected to witness fairly widespread to widespread rainfall and thunderstorms across multiple districts including Tawang, West Kameng, Papum Pare, Lower Subansiri, West Siang, Dibang Valley, Anjaw, and East Kameng on Sunday.

The probability of occurrence has been categorised as ‘very likely’ to ‘most likely’ in these regions.

The warning map for day 1 highlights yellow alerts in districts such as Tawang, West Kameng, East Kameng, Lower Subansiri, Siang, and Changlang, where thunderstorms with heavy rain are expected. Residents in these districts have been advised to remain cautious against possible localised flooding, waterlogging, and landslides.

The weather outlook suggests that on Monday scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in central and eastern districts are likely, while August 26 may see moderate activity with most districts expected to experience isolated or reduced rainfall.

By August 27, conditions are likely to stabilise further, with most districts experiencing dry weather. However, on August 28, the IMD indicated the possibility of rain and thunderstorms, particularly in the western and southern belts including Tawang, West Kameng, Papum Pare, Changlang, and Longding districts of the state.

The IMD has advised district administrations and the public to remain alert, especially in vulnerable areas prone to landslides and flash floods. Farmers have also been cautioned to plan agricultural activities accordingly in view of the changing rainfall pattern.

Also Read: Two arrested in drug trafficking case in Arunachal Pradesh

Also Watch: