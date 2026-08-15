Arunachal News

Arunachal: Heroin worth lakhs seized, one arrested in Changlang

Arunachal Police seized 420.5 gm heroin and ₹21 lakh cash in Changlang, arresting a man in a narcotics case at Nampong.
Heroin seized
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OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Police seized 420.5 gm of heroin and Rs 21 lakh in cash and arrested one person in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, a police team comprising Special Task Force personnel intercepted a vehicle at Nampong and arrested the driver, identified as Mittang Mungrey of Namgoi village, Changlang SP Kirli Padu said. Police recovered the heroin in 33 packets during a search of the vehicle. They also seized Rs 21 lakh in cash, suspected to be proceeds from narcotics trafficking. Police registered a case at Nampong police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Further investigation was underway to trace the wider supply network.

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Heroin seized
Special Task Force personnel
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