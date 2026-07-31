IMD warns of heavy rain and flash flood risk in Arunachal Pradesh districts

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning in parts of Arunachal Pradesh from Friday and issued a flash flood alert for nine districts.

The IMD forecast very heavy rainfall in Papum Pare district on Friday and Saturday, while Lower Subansiri was likely to receive heavy rainfall during the same period. It urged district administrations to remain alert and take precautionary measures. The weather office also warned of a low to moderate flash flood risk in Tawang, West Kameng, East Kameng, Kurung Kumey, Upper Subansiri, Anjaw, Dibang Valley, Tirap and Changlang districts, saying heavy rain could trigger surface runoff and inundation in low-lying areas.

The ongoing floods and landslides have so far claimed seven lives and affected 1,53,553 people across the state, with 373 circles and 668 villages in all 27 districts impacted by the monsoon.

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