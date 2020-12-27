Independents defeat BJP candidates in Bordumsa-Diyun local body polls

OUR CORRESPONDENT



BORDUMSA: After losing the 2019 Assembly poll battle at the hands of an Independent candidate, the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) again tasted defeat after losing a ZPM seat from 14/02 Diyun ZPC of Changlang District in the Panchayat polls, results of which were declared on Saturday.

The simultaneous elections to the local bodies were held across the State on 22. The counting of votes started at 8 am and concluded at 7.30 pm in the presence of all stakeholders including the double layered security agencies, informed Talo Jerang — the Returning Officer (RO)

Mukesh Deori — the local MLA-backed independent candidate — won the Diyun segment by 242 votes securing 1,091 as against 849 votes polled by BJP candidate Punaram Gogoi. Of the total 2,793 electorates in the Diyun ZPC segment, a total of 1981 votes were polled across all the eight polling stations.

Similarly, of the 34 GPM (Gram Panchayat Member) seats, 21 Independent candidates won the battle leaving only 13 seats for the saffron in this segment.

Meanwhile, Khachang Maio also suppotrted by local Independent MLA Somlung Mossang from 14/1 Bordumsa ZPC segment had the last laugh.

Khachang polled 2,903 votes while BJP candidate Sikhet Alah Singpho got 1,838 votes. Of the total 6,857 votes, a total of 5,681 votes was polled across the 23 polling station in the Bordumsa segment.

"The BJP may be ruling in the State but in the Bordumsa-Diyun general constituency, the BJP is in the Opposition. The Independent candidates are being supported more by the masses," said local MLA Somlung Mossang during his recent election campaign at Balijan.

"Following the sweeping victory of the Independent candidates in both the ZPMs, the very existence of the saffron in Bordumsa would be in question," said Chunku Mura — a senior Adivasi leader.

"Both the Independent candidates won along with 67 GPM seats," pointed out Panloa Atta — a senior citizen of Bordumsa.

