INDIA bloc an arrogant alliance full of corrupt leaders: BJP president JP Nadda

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Doimukh: Taking a dig at the opposition INDIA bloc, BJP president J. P. Nadda on Wednesday termed it a ghamandiya (arrogant) alliance, which is full of corrupt leaders.

Nadda, who earlier in the day released the BJP's manifesto for the April 19 simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh, also alleged that the opposition alliance was giving refuge to corrupt leaders.

The INDIA bloc is an alliance of arrogant people who indulge in corruption and dynasty politics. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is against corruption, many of the opposition group's leaders are involved in scams, he said, addressing an election rally here.

The BJP chief said Modi has taken action against corruption, and the PM's fight against it would intensify. On one hand, the prime minister is waging war against corruption, and on the other, the opposition alliance is protecting corrupt leaders. This is a coalition that only thinks of vested interests instead of working for the welfare of people, Nadda alleged.

Rubbishing charges about the BJP-led central government targeting opposition leaders, he said the law will take its own course against all corrupt politicians.

The BJP leader said that the government is moving ahead with the resolution Developed Arunachal, Developed India.

"PM Modi always says that neither Delhi nor the government is far from the people of Arunachal Pradesh, which is reflected in the world-class infrastructure being created in the state. Can you imagine that now from Delhi to Itanagar it takes only two hours to travel, which was earlier impossible?" he said while referring to the Donyi Polo airport at Hollongi.

Nadda added that, keeping in view the importance of the northeast, Modi started working on the basis of Act East and Act Fast policies to develop the region, which is the gateway to the Southeast Asian countries.

"Today, the region, including Arunachal Pradesh, is in the national mainstream. It is possible because of the developmental initiative undertaken by the Modi government, which was not seen till 2014 as the party in power neglected the northeastern states," he said.

Nadda added that the region, once known for insurgency, had witnessed massive change after the BJP-led NDA government came to power.

Under the constant pursuance of the Centre, as many as eleven agreements were signed with various insurgent outfits in the region, and as a result, as many as 9,500 cadres laid down arms and joined the mainstream, he added.

"The region has witnessed 70 percent insurgency-related activities, which clearly indicate that the people of the northeast want peace, progress, and development," Nadda said, adding that an amount of 50,000 crore was spent on creating railway infrastructure in the region, while another amount of 18,000 crore has been earmarked.

He said the fragile economy of India was improved after Modi became the Prime Minister, and now India is the fifth largest economy in the world, superseding Great Britain, which once ruled the country for decades.

"In three years, Modi is going to make India the third largest economy in the world. Now around 97 percent of mobile handsets, including those from Apple, are being manufactured in India, while in the automobile sector, India defeated Japan to become the third largest automobile manufacturer," Nadda pointed out.

The BJP chief added that the central government has enhanced 38 percent in grant-in-aid to Arunachal Pradesh in addition to other central projects, and the northeastern state witnessed an enhancement of 18 percent in tax share.

Nadda appealed to the people to vote for Rijiju and all the MLA candidates to strengthen the hands of Narendra Modi so that the development trajectory in the state continues in an upward direction.

Also Read: Home Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda to visit Arunachal Pradesh (sentinelassam.com)