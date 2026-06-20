India Has Emerged as Trusted Global Leader Under Modi’s Visionary Leadership: Pema Khandu

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday said India has undergone a remarkable transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past 12 years, emerging as a global leader in technology, innovation, diplomacy and humanitarian outreach while earning respect and trust on the world stage.

In a series of posts on X, Khandu highlighted the country's achievements during the Modi government's tenure, stating that India has moved from being a technology importer to becoming a nation capable of developing its own advanced technologies and defence systems.

"Over the past 12 years, under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, India has transformed from a technology importer to a nation building its own chips, drones, and advanced defence systems," Khandu said.

He said the 'Made in India' initiative has evolved into a symbol of national confidence and self-reliance.

"Made in India is no longer just a label, it is a symbol of national pride and the confidence of a New India," the chief minister remarked.

Khandu further asserted that India's growing technological capabilities, manufacturing strength and innovation-driven development have helped position the country among the world's emerging economic and strategic powers.

He also highlighted India's expanding global influence and diplomatic stature, saying the country has emerged as a trusted partner for nations across the world.

"Over the past 12 years, under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, India has emerged as a trusted global partner, championing the Global South, driving green energy and semiconductor growth, and delivering solutions that matter to the world," the chief minister said.

"A stronger India is contributing to a stronger world," Khandu added.

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