Pema Khandu Backs 2026 Universal Compassion Cup Ahead of Dalai Lama’s Birthday

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has extended his warmest greetings to the Jang Shengzam Brothers Youth Association as they gear up to host the third edition of the Universal Compassion Cup 2026 football tournament.

The competitive sporting event is scheduled to hold its grand opening ceremony on June 21, serving as a vibrant cornerstone of the regional celebrations marking the upcoming 91st birthday of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama.

Conceived as a tribute to the spiritual leader's core philosophies, the tournament utilises sports to actively promote his message of unity, youth empowerment, and universal peace. Chief Minister Khandu praised the local youth association for their dedication to organising the event, highlighting that the initiative effectively channels the energy of the state's youth while honouring the enduring vision of compassion and harmony championed by the Dalai Lama.