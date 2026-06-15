Indian Army, Airtel sign pact to expand connectivity in Arunachal border areas

ITANAGAR: The Indian Army and Bharti Airtel Pvt. Ltd. signed a memorandum of understanding to expand mobile connectivity in remote areas of Kameng district in Arunachal Pradesh. The initiative aims to provide reliable communication services to communities that have remained disconnected for more than a decade and improve access to government services, education, healthcare, financial inclusion and communication facilities. The project is also expected to boost tourism and create new opportunities for economic growth and socio-economic development in the region. Officials said the upgraded network infrastructure will enhance communication and logistical coordination for Indian Army personnel deployed in forward areas. The initiative reflects cooperation between civil and military stakeholders and aligns with the vision of inclusive development and Viksit Bharat @ 2047, a press release said.

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