Indian Army builds classrooms, restores school after hostel fire in Arunachal

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Indian Army has constructed new classrooms and helped fully restore the Government Residential School (GRS) Papikrung in Shi-Yomi district of Arunachal Pradesh, following a devastating fire that disrupted education for dozens of students last year.

As part of a comprehensive restoration effort, the damaged boys’ hostel was converted into functional classrooms, while hostel facilities were reconstructed to accommodate nearly 50 students.

Electrical systems were repaired and secured, classrooms refurbished, debris cleared, and groundwork laid for future infrastructure development, a defence communiqué said here on Sunday. The restoration followed a tragic fire that broke out in the early hours of August 24 last year, engulfing the boys’ hostel that housed 35 students.

Responding swiftly, Indian Army personnel, along with medical staff, reached the site, administered first aid and evacuated the injured children to GH Along for advanced treatment. The timely response proved crucial in saving lives and provided reassurance to families during a moment of deep distress. In the aftermath of the incident, the school was temporarily closed due to safety concerns and ongoing investigations, disrupting academic activities.

Also read: Indian Army showcases 10 key milestones in 2025,