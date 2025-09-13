Arunachal’s remotest border villages set for uplift under VVP: Khandu

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday said that the remotest villages of the state are being brought into the mainstream of development under the Centre’s flagship vibrant villages programme (VVP).

In a post on X, Khandu said, “Under the transformative vibrant villages programme, Arunachal Pradesh’s remotest villages are now connected to the development mainstream.”

Giving a detailed account of works under Phase I of the programme, the chief minister said that 455 priority villages across 11 border districts have been identified for transformation. “A total of 125 villages will receive 105 new roads, covering 1,022 km. In addition, 156 villages will benefit from 187 development projects worth ?104.99 crore,” he informed.

The chief minister added that the state government is also installing over 6,000 streetlights and setting up 50 mini and micro hydel projects to provide sustainable power in the remotest areas.

Khandu said Phase II which began in in April this year, would cover 122 more villages, including 67 along the Indo-Myanmar border and 55 on the Indo-Bhutan border.

“These habitations will get all-weather roads, 4G telecom and TV connectivity, and on-grid electrification,” he stated.

The union cabinet in April this year, approved the “vibrant villages programme-II for financial years 2024-25 to 2028-29. The chief minister underlined that the Home Affairs ministry has sanctioned ?2,205 crore for the programme in Arunachal Pradesh.

Calling it a ‘historic investment’, he remarked, “This is not just about infrastructure, but about empowering our border citizens and ensuring they continue to live with dignity as the first guardians of our nation’s borders”.

“The vibrant villages programme is about making our border villages vibrant, self-reliant and sustainable. It is about ensuring that people living in the remotest corners of Arunachal Pradesh feel equally part of the national growth story,” the chief minister added.

Also Read: IMD forecasts widespread rain across Arunachal

Also Watch: