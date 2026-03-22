Indian Army Celebrates International Day of Happiness With Monks at Arunachal Pradesh Border Monastery

The Indian Army marked the International Day of Happiness on Friday with a community outreach programme at Tuting Monastery in the Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh — one of the country's most remote and strategically sensitive border areas.

The event, themed "Compassion at the Frontiers: Building Happiness Together," saw enthusiastic participation from 83 monks of the monastery's resident monastic community.

Conducted under the motto "Caring and Sharing," the programme was designed to foster peace, mutual understanding, and community bonding between Army personnel and the local population.

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