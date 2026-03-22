Indian Army Celebrates International Day of Happiness With Monks at Arunachal Pradesh Border Monastery

The Indian Army marked the International Day of Happiness on Friday with a community outreach programme at Tuting Monastery in the Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh — one of the country's most remote and strategically sensitive border areas.
The event, themed "Compassion at the Frontiers: Building Happiness Together," saw enthusiastic participation from 83 monks of the monastery's resident monastic community.
Conducted under the motto "Caring and Sharing," the programme was designed to foster peace, mutual understanding, and community bonding between Army personnel and the local population.
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The celebration opened with a traditional prayer ceremony, which set a reflective and spiritual tone for the programme.
What followed was anything but solemn — a series of interactive activities, including fun games and a Buddhism-themed quiz, brought energy and laughter to the gathering, creating what organisers described as a lively and joyful atmosphere among both monks and soldiers.
The informal setting gave Army personnel and members of the monastic community a rare opportunity for relaxed, meaningful interaction — something officials said goes a long way in building mutual trust in such isolated border regions.
Tuting, nestled deep in Upper Siang along the China border, is far removed from the urban centres where civil-military engagement tends to be more visible.
In such areas, the relationship between the Army and local communities — including monasteries that serve as cultural and spiritual anchors — takes on added importance.
Officials said the initiative reflects the Indian Army's ongoing commitment to supporting local communities, promoting harmony, and strengthening the human dimension of its presence in border areas.
Observed every year on March 20, the International Day of Happiness was proclaimed by the United Nations in 2012.
The day was established to recognise happiness and wellbeing as universal human goals — and to highlight the importance of inclusive development, compassion, and collective efforts toward peace and harmony in societies worldwide.