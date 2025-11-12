Indian Army Conducts Field Exercises in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: In a bid to strengthen joint preparedness and enhance mission efficiency in high-altitude terrain, troops of the Indian Army’s Dao Division conducted a series of coordinated training exercises across the forward areas of Arunachal Pradesh, focusing on operational proficiency, inter-agency coordination, and adaptability under challenging conditions.

The training modules aimed to refine tactical responses, improve teamwork, and validate Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) through simulated operational drills in realistic field environments, a defence spokesperson said here on Tuesday.

The exercises also tested integrated planning, logistics management, and communication systems, ensuring seamless synchronization among participating units and agencies, Guwahati-based defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said in a statement.

He added that the emphasis remained on operational precision, resilience, and rapid response capability in diverse terrains.

The spokesperson further stated that the coordinated drills reaffirmed the Army’s commitment to maintaining a high state of readiness and professionalism, consistent with its operational responsibilities in the strategically significant frontier region.

“Through such regular and realistic training, the formation continues to uphold the Indian Army’s ethos of preparedness and excellence,” he added.

