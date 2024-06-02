Indian Army conducts medical camp in Arunachal Pradesh district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Indian Army on Friday conducted a medical camp at Damteng Village, under Thingbu circle of Tawang district, for the people of remote border areas. General health checkup and distribution of free medicine was undertaken for the needy people during the camp, an official release informed.

A total of 40 villagers were provided health checkup services by Army doctors. It is one of the many steps taken by the Indian army for helping the people living in border areas and to increase bonhomie between civilian and military personnel, the release added.

