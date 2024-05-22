Assam: Ram Krishna Mission, Digboi organizes free medical camp

TINSUKIA: Ram Krishna Mission (RKM), Digboi, organised its first free medical camp on Sunday, though it holds a cataract detection camp every 4th Sunday in association with Tinsukia District Blindness Control Society.

The medical camp was supervised by Dr. Arindom Ganguli of Sonari, under Charaideo district. A total of 46 people were medically examined, and free medicines were distributed to the patients as per the doctor’s prescriptions. The RKM is also tied up with a local clinical lab that provides services at minimal cost.

Swami Arunatmananda, the Maharaj of RKM Digboi, said the RKM is a humanitarian organisation that carries out medical, relief, and educational programs. The RKM Digboi carried out an extensive relief programme during natural disasters and distributed saris and dhutis during festivals and blankets during winter, said Maharaj.

Established in 1930 as Sri Sri Ramkrishna Sevashram, it was taken over by RKM Belur Math in 2021 and formally handed over to him by Swami Gautamananda Maharaj, the present president of RK Math and RKM Belur, on May 23, 2022, said Swami Arunatmananda.

