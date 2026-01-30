Indian Army facilitates expedition to Topo Gone route in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: A 25-member Galo Welfare Society (GWS) team, including three women, on Wednesday began a five-day expedition to the holy Topo Gone, a pilgrimage site of the Galo community in Arunachal Pradesh's Shi Yomi district.

Topo Gone is a 2,900-metre peak along the McMahon Line and finds mention in the folklore and folktales of the community. The expedition, scheduled from January 28 to February 1, is being organized by the Indian Army in collaboration with the GWS.

Brigadier Ritesh Katoch flagged off the expedition from Aalo military station in West Siang district on Wednesday morning.

An official said the expedition is a landmark collaboration in preserving the community's indigenous cultural fabric.

Before the flag-off, Brigadier Katoch briefed the pilgrims about the expedition, including meteorological parameters and health assessments of the participants.

The Indian Army is committed to ensuring that the pilgrimage is conducted with the highest standards of safety, dignity and logistical precision, the official said.

He expressed hope that the event would help strengthen the enduring bond between the armed forces and civilians.

The expedition is the result of a series of meetings between the GWS and the Indian Army.

The pilgrims will reach the Henkar pilgrimage hut on Thursday and leave for Topo Gone on January 30. They will return to Manigong on January 31 and leave for Aalo on February 1.

