Indian Army holds yoga session at 9,000 feet in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Soldiers of the Spearhead Division under the Indian Army’s Spear Corps participated in a yoga session on the banks of Pasang Sonam Lake in Arunachal Pradesh’s Shi-Yomi district as part of the month-long observance leading up to International Yoga Day 2026. Held at an altitude of nearly 9,000 feet, the session saw troops deployed in forward areas perform yoga postures, breathing exercises and meditation techniques amid the high-altitude surroundings. The programme highlighted the role of yoga in improving physical fitness, mental resilience and overall well-being among soldiers serving in challenging terrain. It also focused on enhancing flexibility, concentration and stress management while promoting teamwork and collective motivation.

Also Read: Indian Army Backs All-Women Cafe at 13,000 Feet Near Baba Harbhajan Shrine to Boost Border Tourism