Indian Army Backs All-Women Cafe at 13,000 Feet Near Baba Harbhajan Shrine to Boost Border Tourism

GANGTOK: In a significant push towards women empowerment and border tourism, the Indian Army has facilitated the establishment of an all-women operated cafe at an altitude of 13,000 feet near the famed Baba Harbhajan Singh Memorial Temple in East Sikkim, officials said.

The cafe, located close to one of the most visited high-altitude tourist and pilgrimage destinations in the state, has been set up under the Indian Army's broader "Ranbhoomi Darshan" initiative aimed at promoting tourism and socio-economic development in strategically important border areas.

According to a press release issued by the Army's Defence Public Relations Office at Guwahati on Sunday, the initiative was conceptualised and facilitated by the Trishakti Corps in coordination with the civil administration and local stakeholders.

Operated entirely by a local women's team, the cafe is expected to provide a major boost to livelihood opportunities in the remote mountainous region while improving amenities for tourists visiting the Baba Harbhajan Singh Shrine.

Officials said the initiative reflects resilience, entrepreneurship and self-reliance among women in high-altitude border villages, while also contributing to sustainable tourism in East Sikkim.

The Army said the project seeks to integrate tourism promotion with livelihood generation, thereby enabling economic empowerment for women residing in remote communities that often face limited employment avenues due to harsh terrain and weather conditions.

Apart from serving visitors travelling to the shrine, the cafe is also expected to strengthen local participation in tourism-linked economic activities and encourage greater tourist inflow to the region.

The initiative further highlights the growing military-civil partnership in border areas, with the Indian Army continuing to undertake developmental and community-oriented programmes alongside its operational responsibilities.

Officials added that such efforts reinforce the Army's commitment towards inclusive growth, citizen outreach, and strengthening ties with border communities in the northeastern region. (IANS)

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