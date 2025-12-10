Indian Army Honours 15 Agniveer Achievers in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Indian Army's Spear Corps felicitated 15 youth from East Siang and Siang districts who cleared the Agniveer selection process under the Agnipath scheme, recognizing their perseverance and commitment to national service.

The event was held at the Veterans Seva Kendra in Pasighat, East Siang district, and brought together senior civil and military officials, veterans, serving personnel, and family members of the achievers. Defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said the youth received certificates and mementos in recognition of their hard work.

The Veterans Seva Kendra, under the Spear Corps, has mentored aspirants through the Spearhead Empowering Veterans and Aspirants initiative, providing guidance, training support, documentation assistance, and welfare services for veterans.

Senior officials praised the centre's sustained efforts and described the Agniveer scheme as a valuable opportunity for young people to serve the nation with honour. The ceremony highlighted the strong bond between the Army and the people of Arunachal Pradesh, and the Spear Corps reaffirmed its commitment to mentor motivated youth from the state.

