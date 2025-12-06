Indian Army scales Arunachal Pradesh’s highest peak Mount Kangto

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: An Indian Army mountaineering team from the Eastern Command has achieved a historic first-ever recorded ascent of Mount Kangto, the highest peak of Arunachal Pradesh at 7,042 metres, marking a milestone in India’s mountaineering history, a defence spokesperson said on Friday.

Approaching from the extremely challenging southern route, the team successfully climbed the hitherto unconquered peak, long considered an impregnable sentinel of the Kameng Himalayas, Defence Spokesperson Lt Col Athul Sreedharan said in a statement.

Army Commander of Eastern Command Lt Gen R C Tiwari, formally ‘flagged in’ the team and lauded the mountaineers for their exceptional courage, endurance and professionalism.

According to the statement, the 18-member expedition was flagged off on November 3 last from a forward base by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Gajraj Corps.

The team undertook a physically punishing journey across rugged and hostile Himalayan terrain, enduring rarefied air, severe sub-zero temperatures, treacherous icy ridgelines, deep crevasses and near-vertical ice walls.

Their achievement reflects the Indian Army’s hallmark values of grit, discipline, teamwork and an unyielding spirit, the statement said.

The successful ascent not only pays tribute to the grandeur of the Eastern Himalayas but also underscores the Army’s commitment to pushing the limits of human endurance and operational excellence.

“Nothing is impossible for the Indian Army,” the statement added.

Also Read: Adventure at the peak: Army’s expedition Mount Kangto flagged off