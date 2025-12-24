Indian Army Jawan Dies in Rafting Accident on Teesta River

GANGTOK: An Indian Army soldier lost his life after a raft overturned during a routine training exercise on the Teesta River on Tuesday, officials reported.

The mishap occurred during the Army's annual rafting training programme when a raft carrying soldiers capsized in the river's fast-flowing waters. One soldier was swept away by the strong current, prompting an immediate search and rescue operation involving Army personnel and the Teesta Rescue Centre team.

Officials noted that the river conditions were particularly treacherous due to damage sustained by the nearby iron bridge during the 2023 floods. Despite sustained search efforts, the body of the missing soldier was recovered downstream near Tista Khola in Kalimpong district, West Bengal.

The deceased has been identified as Lance Naik Rajashekhar of the 19 Artillery Regiment. At the time of the accident, the exercise was taking place between Bardang and Rangpo Mining, a stretch notorious for strong currents during this season.

Senior Army officials expressed condolences to the family and confirmed that assistance and support were being provided. An internal review has been launched to evaluate safety protocols for training exercises in high-risk riverine areas (Agencies).

Also Read: Launch of Siang rafting expedition boosts Arunachal’s tourism push: CM