Launch of Siang rafting expedition boosts Arunachal’s tourism push: Pema Khandu

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday said the launch of the 30th Great Siang Descent rafting expedition reflects the state's growing stature as a premier adventure-tourism destination. The expedition was launched from Ningguing in Upper Siang district.

In a social media post, the chief minister called the effort a testament to the state's "unmatched natural beauty and indomitable spirit of exploration".

Reacting to the flag-off by the Spear Corps of the Army, Khandu said he was thrilled to see a team of 15 rafters embark on the challenging 250-km, seven-day descent from Ningguing to Pasighat in East Siang district through Grade-4 rapids.

"My compliments to the organizers, rafters, and all stakeholders for promoting adventure tourism and bringing global attention to the natural beauty of our state," he said in a post on X.

The chief minister added that such expeditions deepen the global adventure community's engagement with Arunachal and open new avenues for sustainable tourism.

Officials regard the expedition as one of the country's most demanding white-water journeys.

Also Read: Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu Flags Off Historic Brahmaputra Rafting Expedition