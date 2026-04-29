Indian Army motivates border students in Arunachal on careers in Armed Forces

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: In a bid to inspire youth in remote frontier regions and promote careers in the Armed Forces, troops of the Spearhead Division under the Spear Corps conducted a motivational session for students at Kendriya Vidyalaya Tuting in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday. The initiative, held under Project Navbharat, focused on guiding students towards disciplined and service-oriented career paths.

The session provided detailed insights into various entry avenues into the Armed Forces, including eligibility criteria, selection procedures, and the importance of early preparation. Army personnel highlighted key values associated with military life, such as resilience, integrity, courage, and selfless service to the nation.

During the interactive programme, students actively engaged with the troops by asking questions and sharing their aspirations.

Personnel shared real-life experiences, offering a clearer understanding of the challenges and opportunities in a military career, while also stressing the importance of leadership, teamwork, and informed decision-making.

The session placed special emphasis on maintaining physical fitness, building mental resilience, and achieving academic excellence as essential components for success. It encouraged students to adopt disciplined lifestyles and remain focused on their goals.

The outreach programme reaffirmed the Army’s commitment to mentoring youth in border areas and fostering a spirit of nation-building. The session concluded with students expressing renewed motivation, patriotism, and a strong inclination to serve the nation.

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