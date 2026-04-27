Indian Army hosts mega veterans rally in Dibrugarh with over 1,500 participants

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: The Spearhead Division of Spearcorps organised a large-scale Veterans Rally on Sunday in close coordination with the State and District Administrations of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. The event witnessed the overwhelming participation of over 1,500 veterans, Veer Naris, serving soldiers, Next of Kin (NOKs), and dependents, reflecting the strong bond between the armed forces and its veteran fraternity.

The primary objective of the rally was to reach out to veterans and address key concerns, including pension disbursement anomalies, land-related legal matters, and other challenges faced by veterans and their families.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd), graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and addressed the gathering.

Representatives from the Rajya Sainik Board, Itanagar; Zila Sainik Welfare Offices of Dibrugarh and Lakhimpur; PCDA, Guwahati; ECHS; and Record Offices, along with officials from state and district administration, government agencies and various banks present at the venue, actively assisted veterans in resolving grievances and provided necessary guidance and support.

Veterans were also sensitised about resettlement schemes, secondary career avenues, and reemployment opportunities facilitated by the Army Welfare Placement Organization (AWPO).

The organisers arranged a comprehensive medical camp to address the healthcare needs of attendees.

On this occasion, Veer Naris, Veer Matas, and Veer Putris, as well as special children and distinguished veteran achievers, were felicitated by the Chief Guest in recognition of their resilience and contributions.

In his address, the governor highlighted the invaluable contributions of veterans and the supreme sacrifices made by soldiers in service to the nation. He also spoke on pension-related issues and welfare schemes and lauded the wholehearted support of the civil administration in successfully conducting the rally.

Students from Sainik School Ruksin and NCC cadets presented a cultural programme, infusing the event with patriotic fervour and youthful energy.

The rally proved to be a significant initiative in addressing routine challenges faced by veterans and Veer Naris, such as access to healthcare, financial support, and social integration. It provided a direct platform for interaction with authorities and reinforced the commitment of the army and civil administration to the welfare of the veteran community.

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