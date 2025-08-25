Indian Army Opens Café At Mayudia Pass To Boost Civil-Military Ties In Arunachal Pradesh

Our correspondent

Itanagar: The Indian Army’s Dao Division has opened the first-ever café at the scenic Mayudia Pass in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Dibang Valley district on Saturday, marking a milestone in civil-military relations and community development.

The newly launched Mayudia Cafe promises to serve as both a rest stop for travellers and a platform for local cultural and economic growth, a defence communique informed here on Sunday.

The inauguration was led by the General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the Dao Division, in the presence of Lower Dibang Valley deputy commissioner Fwwrman Brahma, enthusiastic locals, and troops of the Spear Corps. Until now, Mayudia Pass, known for its breathtaking Himalayan vistas and strategic importance, lacked even a basic food joint.

The café not only fills this gap but also embodies the Army’s commitment to supporting grassroots needs, encouraging entrepreneurship, and strengthening bonds with the local community.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, in a social media post, lauded the initiative and the soldiers behind it.

“The Indian Army opened the doors to ‘Mayudia Cafe,’ a small space in the high Himalayas that offers warmth in every sense of the word. Built by 10 Mahar and 12 Engineers, this cafe will serve as a warm haven for civilians and jawans, blending comfort with the charm of the Himalayas,” Khandu said in a post on X.

“Special thanks to GOC 2nd Mtn Div Maj Gen V S Deshpande for presiding over the inauguration virtually and to all dignitaries and locals who graced the occasion. And also thanks to our soldiers, who stand watch on cold nights and still find time to make life better for others,” he said.

Encouraging travellers to experience the new facility, the chief minister said, “To everyone traveling along the Roing–Hunli road: stop by Mayudia. Enjoy the view. Have a cup of tea. And remember the spirit that made this possible.”

