Indian Army organizes educational exposure tour for Arunachal’s students

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: In a bid to empower youth from remote border areas and promote national integration, the Indian Army has organized a motivational and educational exposure tour for students of government schools at Tuting, in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The initiative is aimed at providing adolescents from geographically isolated regions with first-hand exposure to premier national institutions and diverse career opportunities.

Students aged between 13 and 17 years from the secondary school and government higher secondary school, Tuting, will visit leading institutions in Dehradun, including the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC), Forest Research Institute (FRI) and the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA).

The visits are designed to offer insights into leadership, discipline, scientific research, public service and academic excellence.

The tour was flagged off from Likabali military station and also includes visits to cultural sites and local marketplaces, enabling students to experience social diversity and build confidence beyond their traditional surroundings.

The Indian Army stated that such initiatives are part of its continued efforts to strengthen the Army-civil connect and foster the holistic development of youth in remote border regions.

Also Read: Arunachal student bags national award for science innovation