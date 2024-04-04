Red Shield Division of Indian Army conducts ex-servicemen rally at Agartala Military Station

Agartala: In an effort to reach out to the veterans and veer naris of Tripura as per its commitment of "Connect, Care and Share", Red Shield Division of Indian Army organised an Ex-Servicemen Rally at Agartala Military Station on Tuesday. The aim of the rally was to reach out to Ex-Servicemen and veer naris of the state in order to address their grievances, anomalies in documentation and also to provide them information about the post-retirement benefits and other government schemes beneficial for them.

The event witnessed participation of the representatives from Offices of Regimental Record Offices, Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Pension), State Government Agencies and Bank Officials.

A medical camp was also organised by the Military Hospital in coordination with the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme Cell to provide assistance to those in need.

The event commenced with a welcome address by the Chief Guest, General Officer Commanding, Red Shield Division Maj Gen S S Kartikeya, SM, followed by felicitation of Veernaris and veterans. 757 ESM, eight Veernaris/Veermata, 157 Veeranganas and 386 dependents attended the rally.

The General Officer Commanding, Red Shield Division also interacted with the Veterans and Veernaris and conveyed gratitude for their service and sacrifices for the nation. (ANI)

