Indian Army pays tribute to war heroes in Arunachal adventure trek

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: As part of the 63rd Walong Day commemoration, an adventure trek organized by the Indian Army culminated at Kibithu in Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district on Wednesday, in a stirring tribute to the heroes of the 1962 Battle of Walong.

The trek aimed to foster the spirit of adventure, teamwork, leadership, and endurance among participants while paying homage to the legacy of courage and supreme sacrifice associated with the legendary battle, a defence spokesperson said.

During the expedition, participants took part in various activities, including camping, obstacle navigation, endurance challenges, and team-based tasks, Guwahati-based defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said in a statement.

These activities promoted physical fitness and mental resilience while instilling a sense of unity and discipline-values intrinsic to the ethos of the armed forces, he said.

The initiative also offered youth and local participants a rare firsthand experience of life in the high-altitude terrain of Arunachal Pradesh, giving them insight into the demanding conditions faced by soldiers serving in such remote and rugged areas.

