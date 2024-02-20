Indian Army provides essential materials to people in Arunachal village

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: In a display of solidarity and support, the Gorkha Battalion under the aegis of Dibang Brigade and Dao Division of the Indian Army, under its Operation Sadbhavana initiative, extended a helping hand to the rural community of Angrim Valley village in Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh by providing essential materials to the villagers in need.

The humanitarian initiative aims to strengthen the bond between the military and civilians of the border areas by fostering mutual trust and respect. The Gorkha Battalion led by its Commanding Officer, collaborated with the village head to identify areas requiring assistance and deliver vital supplies directly to the doorstep of villagers under Operation Sadbhavana.

In a function attended by DC Anini, PD DRDA, administrative officers and GBs, basic materials such as installation of drinking water facility plant, 3 KVA generator, projector with screen, furniture, installation of solar lights, electronic items, utensils, sports items, etc were handed over to the villagers. The Operation Sadbhavana exemplifies the Indian Army’s ethos of service and solidarity, reflecting its commitment to enhancing the well-being of all citizens and contributing to the nation’s progress. The initiative stands as a testament to the Army’s enduring partnership with the people of Arunachal Pradesh and reinforces its role as a catalyst for positive change in the region, a communiqué informed here on Monday.

