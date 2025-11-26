Indian Army rescues tourists stranded in heavy snow in Arunachal’s Tawang

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Eight senior citizens were rescued on Monday after heavy snowfall along the Old Sela Route near NH-13 in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh left their vehicle immobilized, amid reports of the season’s first widespread snowfall across several high-altitude districts of the northeastern state.

The sudden winter spell brought fresh snow to Tawang, West Kameng, Shi-Yomi and parts of Upper Subansiri, transforming the mountain landscape but also creating hazardous travel conditions.

Authorities said many stretches turned slippery overnight, catching several travellers off guard as temperatures dipped sharply.

The stranded group, all above 60 years of age, was en route to Bomdila in West Kameng district when their vehicle got stuck on a snow-laden section of the Old Sela Route, a vulnerable corridor known for abrupt weather changes.

With visibility dropping and the cold intensifying, the travellers contacted authorities for help, prompting troops of the Gajraj Corps to respond immediately to the distress call, officials from the district said.

A rescue team moved to the spot despite difficult terrain and ongoing snowfall. On reaching the tourists, the personnel provided first-level medical assistance, helped them warm up, and assessed their condition before beginning the evacuation.

All eight individuals were safely escorted out of the snowbound area and later facilitated to resume their onward journey to Bomdila.

Officials said the timely rescue prevented a potentially dangerous situation, especially considering the age of the travellers and the harsh weather.

The Army said the operation once again demonstrated the preparedness of its units deployed in high-altitude areas, adding that troops remain committed to assisting civilians whenever required.

With more snowfall expected in the coming days, authorities have advised travellers to remain cautious and check weather updates before taking mountain routes.

