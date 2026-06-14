Indian Army safely defuses 1962-era live mortar found in Tawang

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Indian Army successfully defused a live mortar, believed to be from the 1962 India-China war, after it was recovered from the Lebrang area of Tawang township in Arunachal Pradesh.

Tawang Police received information about the unexploded mortar on Thursday and immediately alerted the Army, while local police cordoned off the area to ensure public safety.

The Army's bomb disposal team transported the explosive to the isolated Methang area and defused it on Friday in the presence of senior Army and police officials.

Tawang Superintendent of Police Tasi Darang praised the 190 Mountain Brigade for neutralising the threat and warned that unexploded ammunition from the 1962 era, which is occasionally recovered in border areas, remains highly dangerous. He urged people to immediately inform the police about any suspected explosives.

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