Arunachal: Tawang Police Holds District-Level NCORD Meeting

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Tawang police on Tuesday conducted a district-level narcotics coordination committee (NCORD) meeting, which was focused on strengthening inter-agency coordination to combat narcotics-related activities in the border district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Chaired by deputy commissioner Sang Khandu, the meeting was also attended by key officials of the district including, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Tasso Kato, divisional forest officer Piyush Gaikwad, deputy director of school education Hridar Phuntsok, along with representatives from state and central intelligence agencies, paramilitary forces and bazaar committee members.

DSP Kato in a PowerPoint presentation highlighted the police’s efforts and strategies against illicit drug trafficking in the district. He emphasised the critical role of bazaar secretaries and gaon burahs in gathering intelligence and urged them to actively share information that could aid in identifying and apprehending local drug peddlers.

