OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Indian Youth Congress national general secretary Tarh Johny has sought an unconditional public apology from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his reported use of the expression "China Man" while referring to Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, saying the remark has hurt the sentiments and dignity of the people of the frontier state.

In a letter to Shah on Thursday, Johny demanded a public clarification on the context and intended meaning of the expression, an apology to Mein personally and to the people of Arunachal Pradesh, as well as an apology to the nation over the controversy.