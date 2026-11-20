OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Thursday questioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah's handling of the Manipur ethnic violence and sought clarity on the Centre's position on the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) ahead of his visit to Arunachal Pradesh. In a statement, IYC National General Secretary and North East Youth Congress Coordination Committee Chairman Tarh Johny said Shah's visit should address concerns over security, development and the rights of people in the Northeast rather than remain limited to public appearances and assurances. Referring to the violence that began in Manipur on May 3, 2023, Johny highlighted the loss of lives, destruction of houses and displacement of thousands of families. He questioned the Centre's efforts to restore lasting peace and sought accountability over the prolonged displacement, asking when affected families would be able to return home safely.

Also Read: Outgoing Meghalaya DGP Reflects on Sonam Case, Drug Menace, and Policing Challenges