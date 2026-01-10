13 youths from Manipur to work and reside in Japan: Official

IMPHAL: As many as 13 youths from different districts of Manipur will travel to Japan to reside and work there under an overseas employment programme, officials said on Thursday.

An official of Lok Bhavan in Manipur, said that thirteen candidates from the state have been approved for the Certificate of Eligibility (CoE) and will travel to Japan later this month.

These candidates have successfully completed the Japanese language test and a skills proficiency test and will travel to Japan and work in various sectors such as nursing, hospitality, manufacturing, among others.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, on Thursday interacted with the candidates of Specified Skilled Workers (SSW) for the COE at the Lok Bhavan.

The SSW was introduced by the Japan government in April 2019, as a residency status, allowing Indian youth to work and reside in Japan. The Memorandum of Cooperation between India and Japan for the implementation of the 'Specified Skilled Worker' programme was signed in January 2021. (IANS)

