Indigenous sport events organized at Longding, Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: The Longding battalion of Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Wancho Cultural Society (WCS), on Tuesday organized the Wancho indigenous sports, as a precursor to the upcoming ‘Odia’ festival. The event was organized at Longding.

The event comprises various indigenous games like, stilts bamboo fight, bamboo climbing, javelin throw, bamboo push, bamboo dance trap and tug of war. The indigenous sports event was witnessed by the enthusiastic footfall of Wancho youth and villagers in large numbers. More than 150 participants from over twelve villages have actively participated in the games.

To witness the event, more than 300 locals have turned up and more are pouring in to make it a grand success.