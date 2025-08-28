IndiGo to add second daily non-stop flight between Delhi and Itanagar from September 17

Our correspondent

Itanagar: IndiGo Airlines has announced the launch of an additional daily non-stop flight between Delhi and Itanagar, effective September 17 this year, officials at the state civil aviation department said here on Wednesday.

At present, the airline operates a single daily non-stop service between Delhi and Itanagar. With growing demand, the carrier has decided to introduce a second service on the route, they said.

According to the schedule, Flight 6E 765 will depart Delhi at 9:40 am and arrive in Itanagar at 12:20 pm, while the return Flight 6E 766 will take off from Itanagar at 12:50 pm and reach Delhi at 3:45 pm.

Officials said the new connection will further enhance accessibility to Arunachal Pradesh and meet the rising travel demand to the frontier state. Welcoming the move, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said the service will boost tourism, trade and connectivity, opening greater opportunities for the state and easing travel for citizens. The enhanced flight service is expected to significantly improve accessibility to Arunachal Pradesh, strengthening its link with the national capital and beyond, he said.

